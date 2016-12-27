Sharks' Martin Jones: Slated to start Tuesday in Anaheim
Jones will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Ducks.
Jones was a tad shaky in his last start Friday against the Oilers, allowing two goals on just 18 shots, but he did enough to pick up his 18th win of the campaign. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a tough road matchup with a Ducks team averaging 3.20 goals per game at home this season, fifth in the NHL.
