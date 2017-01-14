Jones will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Blues.

Jones has played pretty well of late, earning back-to-back wins while maintaining a .915 save percentage through his last two appearances. The 27-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 22nd win of the season in a matchup with a Blues team that is 5-11-1 on the road this season.

