Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in goal Saturday
Jones will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Blues.
Jones has played pretty well of late, earning back-to-back wins while maintaining a .915 save percentage through his last two appearances. The 27-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 22nd win of the season in a matchup with a Blues team that is 5-11-1 on the road this season.
