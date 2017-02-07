Jones will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Sabres, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones has been on a roll lately, compiling a 4-1-1 record while registering an impressive 1.81 GAA and .934 save percentage over his last six appearances. The 27-year-old backstop will look to pick up his 28th win of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a Sabres squad that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game at home this season, 28th in the NHL.

