Jones will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Oilers.

Jones was solid in his last start, stopping 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. The 27-year-old goaltender will look to pick up his 21st win of the season in a road matchup with an Oilers club that's averaging 2.50 goals per game at home this season, 22nd in the NHL.