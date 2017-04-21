Sharks' Martin Jones: Stops 44 in overtime loss
Jones made 44 saves in Thursday's 4-3 Game 5 overtime loss to Edmonton.
While Jones picked up an easy 23-save shutout in Game 4, he faced more than twice as many shots here with the Oilers much more aggressive on home ice. He was 1:45 away from escaping the first overtime despite being outshot 14-2 in the extra session, but David Desharnais was finally able to solve him for the game-winner. Jones has allowed just nine goals on 148 shots for a .939 save percentage in this series, so another strong performance will be likely with his back against the wall in Game 6.
