Jones was named Saturday's home starter against the Red Wings.

Jones was chased for five goals on 26 shots in a loss to the Wild on Thursday, which was just thee second time all season that the puck has traveled past him more than three times in a given outing. It's that level of consistency that makes him an attractive play most nights. He'll see a Detroit team desperate for wins as it's currently in the basement of the Eastern Conference, despite coming off a shutout against the Kings.