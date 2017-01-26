Jones will patrol the crease against the Oilers on Thursday.

Jones will look to make it five consecutive wins before heading to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game. During his winning streak, the netminder has allowed just two pucks to cross the goal line in each contest, allowing his offense to handle the rest. The Oilers will figure to be a tough matchup for the 27-year-old as they are currently sitting a ninth in the league in scoring with a 2.90 goals per game average.