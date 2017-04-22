Jones will tend twine as Saturday's Game 6 starter versus the visiting Oilers, CSN Bay Area reports.

It's a must-win contest for the Sharks, a franchise still in pursuit of its first Stanley Cup. If Jones is to have a fighting shot at leveling the series, the blueliners dressed in teal can't afford to be so leaky in front of him. After all, San Jose's chief backstop saw a whopping 44 shots in Game 5.