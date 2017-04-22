Sharks' Martin Jones: Will look to force Game 7 on Saturday
Jones will tend twine as Saturday's Game 6 starter versus the visiting Oilers, CSN Bay Area reports.
It's a must-win contest for the Sharks, a franchise still in pursuit of its first Stanley Cup. If Jones is to have a fighting shot at leveling the series, the blueliners dressed in teal can't afford to be so leaky in front of him. After all, San Jose's chief backstop saw a whopping 44 shots in Game 5.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...