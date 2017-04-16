Jones will be in the crease for Sunday's tilt against Edmonton.

Despite being 1-1, Jones has looked good in the playoffs so far, allowing two goals in each game and stopping a total of 51 shots. With the team finally back at home, where San Jose allows the fifth fewest goals per game in the league with 2.17, look for Jones to have another solid outing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...