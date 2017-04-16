Sharks' Martin Jones: Will start Sunday
Jones will be in the crease for Sunday's tilt against Edmonton.
Despite being 1-1, Jones has looked good in the playoffs so far, allowing two goals in each game and stopping a total of 51 shots. With the team finally back at home, where San Jose allows the fifth fewest goals per game in the league with 2.17, look for Jones to have another solid outing.
