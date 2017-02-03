Jones stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Vancouver actually out-shot the visitors 33-32, but Jones was at the top of his game. While his shutout bid was ruined by Philip Larsen with 13:25 to play, Jones did manage to notch his sixth victory in seven games. He has allowed more than two goals on just one occasion over that span, and should be able to stay hot with four of his next five opponents ranking among the bottom eight in scoring.