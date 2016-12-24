Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins 18th game of campaign
Jones saved 16 of 18 shots during Friday's overtime win against Edmonton.
The victory improved Jones' record to 18-11-1, and his .919 save percentage and 2.08 GAA are both high-end marks. With San Jose sitting atop the Pacific Division and allowing just 2.21 goals per game, expect the 26-year-old netminder to continue his strong run. Jones is a set-and-forget fantasy asset in seasonal leagues and has the potential to finish with top-tier numbers at the end of the campaign.
