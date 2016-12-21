Jones allowed just one goal on 21 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Tuesday.

The Sharks netminder hasn't been bad in December, but he came into Tuesday having yielded less than two goals just one other time in seven starts this month. Despite that, Jones has won four of his last five games and now has a .917 save percentage in December. Mostly due to a strong November, he's 17-11-1 with a .920 save percentage and 2.09 GAA overall.