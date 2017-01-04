Nieto was placed on waivers by the Sharks on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Considering Nieto has been out of the lineup (22 games) more than he's been in (16 games), it shouldn't come as too big of a surprise that the Sharks are attempting to send him down to the minors. With the number of injuries throughout the league, however, there is certainly no guarantee the winger will go unclaimed, as a handful of recent players have gotten snatched up. The 24-year-old has shown flashes of scoring ability -- 27 points in 2014-15 -- but has suffered from the tremendous amount of talent San Jose has ahead of him on the depth chart.