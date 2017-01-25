Karlsson scored a goal on a penalty shot in Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Jets.

The marker was a shorthanded, game-tying goal in the third period, and a bit of a questionable call. Either way, Karlsson and his growing legion of fantasy owners will take it. After a quiet December with just four points, Karlsson has managed two goals and five points over his past nine outings. He has re-emerged as a trustworthy option in deeper leagues, especially if you need penalty minutes.