Karlsson scored the game-winner in overtime in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Oilers.

Karlsson made his second shot of the game count, stunning the crowd in the first-ever playoff game at Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton. He managed just 11 goals and 22 points during the regular season, so despite Wednesday's heroics, the right winger isn't a recommended option in DFS or playoff pools.

