Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Posts game-winning goal in overtime
Karlsson scored the game-winner in overtime in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Oilers.
Karlsson made his second shot of the game count, stunning the crowd in the first-ever playoff game at Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton. He managed just 11 goals and 22 points during the regular season, so despite Wednesday's heroics, the right winger isn't a recommended option in DFS or playoff pools.
More News
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Scratched from Friday's game•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Questionable to face Stars on Friday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Won't play Tuesay•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Out again Monday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Likely to miss next two games•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...