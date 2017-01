Karlsson has two assists in his last three games.

The pair of apples has the 26-year-old up to double-digit points (four goals, six assists) this season. None of Karlsson's production has come with the man advantage, and he's averaging a career-low 12:07 of ice time, however, so there's not a ton here to suggest he's worth owning at this stage in his career -- even in the deepest of formats.