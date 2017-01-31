Sharks' Micheal Haley: Activated from IR
Haley (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Per Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area, Haley returned to the ice Monday, at which point it was clear that he'd come off IR. Still, we're talking about a 30-year-old who has only managed 10 points in 103 career games, so obviously you should steer clear of him in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Heads to IR on Thursday•
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Provides rare points Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Producing sparingly this season•
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Records extremely rare point Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Gets NHL recall•
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Gets recall again•