Haley (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Per Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area, Haley returned to the ice Monday, at which point it was clear that he'd come off IR. Still, we're talking about a 30-year-old who has only managed 10 points in 103 career games, so obviously you should steer clear of him in the fantasy realm.

