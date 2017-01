Haley collected two assists in a 5-3 victory Tuesday over Edmonton.

Haley rarely gets on the scoresheet, as his five points in 27 games will attest, but was able to join in the fun by setting up two of Mikkel Boedker's three goals. With an average ice time of 8:10 and a fourth-line checking role, we wouldn't expect too many more of these games going forward, but it was nice to see the grinder's hard work pay off offensively.