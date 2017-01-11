Boedker scored three goals and skated to a plus-2 in a 5-3 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Believe it or not, Boedker's trio of tallies doubled his goal output to six on the season, as he's struggled immensely to find his way in his first campaign with the Sharks. However, with four goals in his last two games and six points over his last six, things could finally be looking up for the former Coyote, so you may want to keep tabs on him as a potential waiver-wire candidate in the second half of the season.