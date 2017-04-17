Boedker is not in the lineup for Game 3 against the Oilers on Sunday, David Pollak of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nothing has been mentioned regarding any type of injury, so he's presumably a healthy scratch. Boedker will step aside to make way for Joe Thornton (knee) to return to the lineup after a five-game absence. He didn't do much in the first two games (no points, two shots, minus-1) of the series despite receiving a sizeable amount of power-play time (over nine minutes combined), but it's still a little surprising to see him take a seat given he played in 81 contests this season. Look for further updates prior to Game 4 on Tuesday regarding the Dane's status.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...