Boedker is not in the lineup for Game 3 against the Oilers on Sunday, David Pollak of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nothing has been mentioned regarding any type of injury, so he's presumably a healthy scratch. Boedker will step aside to make way for Joe Thornton (knee) to return to the lineup after a five-game absence. He didn't do much in the first two games (no points, two shots, minus-1) of the series despite receiving a sizeable amount of power-play time (over nine minutes combined), but it's still a little surprising to see him take a seat given he played in 81 contests this season. Look for further updates prior to Game 4 on Tuesday regarding the Dane's status.