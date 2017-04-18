Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Stays late on ice Monday
Boedker, who was a healthy scratch for Game 3, stayed on practice ice Monday longer than any of the Sharks forwards, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.
It's been a rough ride for Boedker in his first year as a Shark, perhaps because he's been relegated to a bottom-six role after several successful campaigns dazzling with the Coyotes. He performed reasonably well in 18 games last season (four goals, eight assists) on an Avalanche team that generally lacked playmakers on the wing, and his recent slide seems indicative of a talented skater searching for an identity on a team already chock-full of offensive weapons. The Sharks have yet to decide whether the Dane will suit up for Game 4 on Tuesday, but it likely depends on how much information he absorbed from the extended session Monday.
