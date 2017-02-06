Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Tallies assist Saturday
Boedker earned a helper Saturday against his former team, the Coyotes.
With the apple, Boedker now has a very respectable 10 points in his last 14 games. Still, the Dane has only managed 18 points in his first season in San Jose, and he's largely been a bust for those that thought an improved supporting cast would help him potentially challenge his career high of 51 set in 2013-14.
