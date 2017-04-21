Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Two points in Game 5 loss
Boedker contributed a goal and an assist in Thursday's Game 5 loss to the Oilers.
Boedker helped San Jose jump out to a 3-1 lead, only to see Edmonton score three unanswered goals to take the contest in overtime. The Danish forward was a difference-maker in this one after being scratched in Games 3 and 4 for performance reasons, but his 13:13 of ice time was just one second above Marcus Sorensen's team-low mark. Don't expect a long leash from coach Peter DeBoer with the season on the line in Game 6.
