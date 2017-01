Mueller scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over Detroit.

It was just the third game of the season for Mueller, who only logged 10:24 of ice time. The 21-year-old was recently recalled from the AHL and isn't expected to take on a big role at this time. He isn't exactly tearing it up scoring-wise with Barracuda so don't get too many ideas from his multi-point showing Saturday.