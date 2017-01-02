Mueller was recalled from the AHL on Monday.

Mueller is being brought up to offset the loss of Marc-Edouard Vlasic (face) to injured reserve, and to cover for the potential gap left on the blue line if David Schlemko (upper body) can't go Tuesday against the Kings. The 21-year-old Swiss native has yet to make an appearance with the big club this year after playing in 11 games last season and 39 in 2014-15. Mueller had just four points during that span and has a modest eight assists in 25 games this year for the AHL affiliate, so the likelihood of him factoring into the scoring with the Sharks -- even if he does crack the lineup -- seems low.