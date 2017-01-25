Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Bags game-winning goal again

Marleau scored the tiebreaking goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Jets.

Marleau has five goals over the past two games, all in the third period, and two of the markers have been game-winning tallies. The veteran had no goals and just one assist with a minus-7 in his previous seven outings before Monday's eruption. Perhaps he was pushing a bit with a milestone 500th goal approaching. Tuesday's tally was No. 498 of his career, and suddenly he isn't looking so bothered.