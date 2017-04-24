Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Dealing with broken thumb

Marleau was powering through a broken thumb at the end of the year, Kevin Kurz of NBC Sports California reports.

Marleau still managed to register a goal in each of the Sharks' final three contests despite the broken digit which almost certainly affected his ability to shoot the puck. The winger posted his lowest point total (46) in an 82-game season since 2001-02 (44). What the injury and the slight drop in production mean for the veteran's long-term future remains to be seen, but he will have an important decision to make as he will become a free agent on July 1 unless he re-signs with San Jose before then.