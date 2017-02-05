Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Extends point streak in shootout loss

Marleau had two assists in Saturday's shootout loss to the Coyotes. His point streak now stands at six games.

Marleau was denied in the shootout, but he's now racked up 10 points in his last six outings. The veteran is having another strong season and continues to be dominant with the man advantage. Marleau is just one goal away from his 13th 20-goal season in the last 16 years. You can't beat that kind of reliability in fantasy. Keep him rolling.