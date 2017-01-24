Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Goes off for four goals

Marleau scored a whopping four goals on six shots in a 5-2 win over the Avalanche on Monday.

Well, that's one way to snap a seven-game goal drought. Believe it or not, all four tallies came in the third period, as Marleau ran amok at the expense of the lowly Avs. The 37-year-old was the 12th player in NHL history to pot four in a single frame, and it hadn't been done since way back in 1997 when Mario Lemieux accomplished the same feat. Just like that, Marleau now has a very respectable 16 goals in 48 games, but just eight assists, so owners would love to see him work on his playmaking in the second half.

