Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Has offer in hand

Marleau (thumb) has received a two-year offer from the Sharks, but is still weighing his options, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Marleau has spent his entire career with San Jose since being taken second overall in the 1997 NHL Draft, so it is hard to imagine him putting on another jersey. The 37-year-old is reportedly looking for more years than what the Sharks are willing to offer, which could be why he is hasn't pulled the trigger yet. If the winger does decide to move on, it will likely be for a Stanley Cup contender.