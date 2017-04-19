Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Picks up first points of postseason

Marleau chipped in a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-0 Game 4 win over Edmonton.

Marleau contributed to his team's 4-for-8 night on the power play and was one of many Sharks to pick up their first points of the series following a 3-2 overtime win and back-to-back shutout losses. His 18:38 of ice time put the veteran over the 18-minute mark for the third time in four games, but he has just five shots and an even rating to show for all that effort.

