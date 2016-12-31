Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Posts multi-point night against Flyers

Marleau scored a power-play goal and recorded an even-strength assist with a game-high five shots on net during Friday's win over Philadelphia.

It was a big game for the 37-year-old winger and it continued a nice run for Marleau. He has four goals, seven points and 26 shots while averaging 18:45 (4:41 with the man advantage) through his past 10 games. The offensive improvement shouldn't be confused with an expected rebound, though. Marleau has seen his point total decline in consecutive seasons, and he's no longer a fantasy star. Still, his current role alongside Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski in all situations is clearly helping him.