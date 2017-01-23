Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Stuck in rut

Marleau has just one point and a minus-7 rating in his last seven games.

The veteran has been receiving his regular -- and healthy -- share of power-play time (2:55) during that span, but has gone ice cold. Marleau has fired just eight shots on goal in those seven contests, too, which is disappointing for a guy that routinely pumps 200-plus pucks on net per season. Also, his 20 points in 47 games amount to a 35-point pace, which would be his lowest since his rookie season nearly 20 (!) years ago back in 1997-98.