Sharks' Paul Martin: In lineup Saturday
Martin (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Saturday's home contest with the Blues.
Martin has been dealing with a leg injury resulting from a blocked shot but it appears it was a minor issue. The 35-year-old blueliner will skate alongside Brent Burns on the Sharks' first defensive pairing. The Minnesota native has scored six points over the last 11 games and is well on pace to record a third consecutive 20-plus point season.
More News
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: Out Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: Scores second goal, 11th point•
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: First multi-point outing of year•
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: Sits out practice with flu•
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: Tallies assist in Monday's loss to Rangers•