Martin (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Saturday's home contest with the Blues.

Martin has been dealing with a leg injury resulting from a blocked shot but it appears it was a minor issue. The 35-year-old blueliner will skate alongside Brent Burns on the Sharks' first defensive pairing. The Minnesota native has scored six points over the last 11 games and is well on pace to record a third consecutive 20-plus point season.