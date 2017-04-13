Martin scored a goal with a plus-1 rating and three hits in Game 1 against the Oilers on Wednesday.

It was Martin's first playoff goal in two seasons with the Sharks and just the sixth time he's lit the lamp in 110 career postseason outings. He skates on the team's top defensive pairing with Brent Burns, but Martin still managed just 26 points during the regular season. Martin isn't a great DFS option heading into Friday's Game 2 against the Oilers.