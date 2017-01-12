Martin (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Flames, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

There's been no official word on the specific nature of Martin's ailment, but the blueliner reportedly may have sustained a leg injury when blocking a shot in the first period of Tuesday's game against Edmonton. The veteran defender took part in pregame warmups Wednesday before deciding he couldn't play, indicating his injury likely isn't overly serious. Martin's next opportunity to return to the Sharks' lineup will come Saturday against St. Louis.