Martin has just a single point in his last 13 contests.

Despite the recent drought, the veteran rearguard has 16 points in 52 games this season, which actually puts him on pace for about five more than 2015-16's 20-point showing. Martin's 19:06 of average ice time is one of the lowest marks of his career, however, and he hardly sees a lick of power-play duty these days (10 seconds per game on average), so he's best left to the very deepest of leagues.