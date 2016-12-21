Martin tallied his second goal of the season in a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Tuesday.

Usually a shutdown defenseman, Martin has a goal and an assist in his last two games, leading to a total of 11 points already this season. That's more than half of the 20 he recorded in each of the past two seasons. If he can stay healthy and maintain his current pace, Martin will reach the 30-point mark for the first time since 2008-09.