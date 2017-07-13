Balcers agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with San Jose on Thursday.

It took just one season in the WHL for Balcers to earn a professional contract with the Sharks, as he racked up 77 points in 66 outings. The winger -- who was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft -- figures to join AHL San Jose for much of the season, but don't be surprised to see him get a call-up at some point during the 2017-18 campaign.