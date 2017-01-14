Sharks' Ryan Carpenter: Ascends to big club
Carpenter was recalled from the AHL's Barracuda on Saturday.
Carpenter has fashioned seven goals and 11 helpers in 28 minor-league games this season. He's also gone plus-31 in the minors since starting out at that level in 2013-14. We're talking about a depth option, though, and fantasy owners will instead be focusing on players that not only get consistent playing time, but have a proven track record in the NHL.
