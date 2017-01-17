The Sharks recalled Heed from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

The blueliner was just reassigned to the minor league affiliate Monday, but with Joonas Donskoi (upper body) landing on injured reserve, the Sharks decided to call Heed right back to the big club. The 25-year-old blueliner has been an exciting surprise in the AHL this season, tallying 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) over 29 games, but given his slender 5-foot-11, 165-pound frame and single game of NHL experience, he's not likely to enjoy a major role.