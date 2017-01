The Sharks reassigned Heed to AHL San Jose on Friday.

The 25-year-old blueliner's demotion indicates David Schlemko (upper body) will likely be available for Saturday's matchup with Detroit. Heed has been extremely productive in the minors this season, racking up an impressive 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 27 games, and could get an opportunity to make his NHL debut later this season.