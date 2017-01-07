Heed was recalled from the AHL's Barracuda on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Marc-Edouard "Pickles" Vlasic remains on injured reserve with a facial injury, so Heed gets shuttled back to the parent club just one day after a reassignment to the minors. Heed was tearing it up in the minors, with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) knotting him up with Matt Maormina for the AHL's scoring lead among defensemen. However, it remains to seen if he can parlay that success over to hockey's highest level since he's still lobbying to make his NHL debut.