Heed was sent to the minors Friday.

He's drawn into only one NHL game this season, but returns to the AHL's Barracuda where he's dialed in nine goals and 23 helpers in 29 games -- for those of you that don't want to do the math, that's over a point-per-game pace. Heed's come a long way since the Ducks nabbed him with a fifth-round pick in the 2010 draft, subsequently honing his craft in the Swedish Hockey League and ultimately earning a spot with Team Teal as a free agent this past summer.