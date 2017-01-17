The Sharks recalled Heed from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Heed was reassigned to the minor league affiliate Monday but with Joonas Donskoi (upper body) landing on injured reserve, the Sharks decided to call him back to the big club. The 25-year-old blueliner has been an exciting surprise in the AHL this season, tallying 32 points (9G, 23A) over 29 games, but given he has only one game of NHL experience under his belt, he's likely to remain irrelevant in fantasy formats.