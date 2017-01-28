Heed picked up a power-play assist in AHL Barracuda's win over the Griffins on Friday.

Despite his reassignment from the Sharks of the NHL, Heed made the trip to Michigan in time for this game. He's only drawn into one career contest at hockey's highest level -- that was a Jan. 11 appearance in Calgary for which he logged 16:29 with close to a minute on the power play -- so it's clear that he's an organizational depth player at this juncture. Interestingly enough, this guy's signing bonus of $100,000 matches his AHL-level salary on the one-year, two-way deal with the Sharks. He'll be a restricted free agent in the summer.