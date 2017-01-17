Meier scored a goal and added an assist with two shots on net and a plus-2 rating during Monday's win over Winnipeg.

After spending much of his recent ice time alongside Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski at five-on-five, Meier shifted down the depth chart to play with Chris Tierney and Joel Ward on Monday. The trio responded with three goals, so perhaps this line could prove to be a better fit for the talented youngster. Meier posted 34 goals and 53 assists over 52 games in the QMJHL last year, and while the offensive flood gates might open up, it's likely best to reserve any speculative fliers on the freshman to deeper leagues.