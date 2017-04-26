Meier is now with the AHL's Barracuda for the playoffs, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

With the parent club once again falling short of the Stanley Cup, Meier will try to help steer the minor-league club to the promised land. Getting past AHL Stockton will be the first order of business for Meier and Co. in the quest for the Calder Cup, and the 20-year-old should continue using his size and strength to his advantage. Listed at 6-foot, 210 pounds, the Swiss national only managed six points in 34 NHL games this year, but San Jose's ninth overall pick from the 2015 draft looked much more comfortable in the minors based on an output of 14 goals and nine assists in 33 matches.