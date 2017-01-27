Sharks' Timo Meier: Sent down to AHL
Meier was sent down to AHL San Jose on Friday along with Tim Heed and Kevin Labanc.
The trio is likely heading down to get a bit of extra work while the league takes a quick break for the All-Star Game. They could all be called back up before Tuesday's clash against Chicago.
