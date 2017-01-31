Meier was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday, TSN reports.

Despite being down in the minors, Meier was held out of the Barracuda's road win over the Admirals on Saturday -- presumably to rest -- as the NHL's Sharks are projected to utilize him in a fourth-line role, albeit with a spot on the second man-advantage unit, for what promises to be an intense home clash against the Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Meier has already accumulated 45 hits in 18 games, but the rookie is quite raw offensively, as he's working with a paltry 4.1 shooting percentage by sinking only two goals from 49 shots.